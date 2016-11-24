Time to accept Trump as president

Many Americans – on both sides of the political aisle – are still finding it difficult to come to grips with the fact that Donald Trump will be the next president.
Those not content with complaining to co-workers in the break room, family at the dinner table and to “friends” on social media are circulating online petitions in a grassroots effort to persuade members of the Electoral College to cast their votes to anyone other than Trump and deny him the 270 electoral votes needed to become president. While a handful of electors throughout history have ignored the will of their states, never have enough banded together to deny the presidency to an Election Day winner.
Trump has 290 electoral votes to Clinton’s 232 (Michigan and its 16 have yet to be awarded), so at least 21 electors would need to sign on to the movement to possibly prevent Trump from moving into the White House.
We see no chance of that.
Democrats can take some solace in that Clinton handily won the popular vote, but in the end the popular vote does not matter as long as the Electoral College exists in its current form.
If Democrats want to be relevant in the near future, and have any chance at making gains or even taking control of the House and the Senate during the midterms, the party and its members need to drop the worthless petitions and focus on better delivering their message – including to states in the South and Midwest – and proposing ideas to improve the nation that centrist Republicans will consider.
