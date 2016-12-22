Washington already set for national popular vote

Many voters do not know this, but Washington is one of 11 states that have pledged to give their state’s Electoral College votes to the winner of the national popular vote for president.
None of the states shifts its electoral votes to the national winner until enough states constituting an Electoral College majority of 270 votes has joined the compact. The bloc of 11 states now represents 165 Electoral College votes, or 105 votes shy of pulling the trigger.
How did this happen? Our state, which has 12 Electoral College votes, joined the compact through legislation signed into law in 2009 by then-Gov. Chris Gregoire. A campaign led by National Popular Vote began a few years before that after the disputed 2000 election was won by Republican George W. Bush, Democrat Al Gore getting about 540,520 more votes than Bush, according to data kept by the Electoral College.
Maryland was the first state to adopt the popular vote provision in 2007, with then-governor Martin O’Malley signing the bill into law. Major states including California and New York have followed. Washington was fifth.
This year, a national popular vote would have put Democrat Hillary Clinton into the White House. She had almost 3 million more votes nationally than President-elect Donald Trump, who is falsely claiming he won in a landslide.
But Trump is president-elect. That is based on the Electoral College outcome. The formal balloting Monday gave him 304 votes to 227 for Clinton.
Clinton easily bested Trump in our state based on votes. But at Monday’s meeting of electors at the Capitol in Olympia, only eight of the state’s 12 electors went for Clinton. Three defectors or so-called “faithless voters” went for former Secretary of State Colin Powell and one, Robert Satiacum Jr. of the Puyallup tribe, went for activist Faith Spotted Owl.
Pat Rosenstiel, a senior consultant to the National Popular Vote organization, said this week from Minnesota that public interest in the popular vote cause grew deafening after Nov. 8. He estimated there were more than 2 million page views of the organization’s website in the 10 days after the election compared to roughly 1,000 a day before the vote.
“A lot of new people are coming onto the field. We’ve been on the field since 2007,” he said. “We believe every voter in every state must be relevant in the 2020 election and beyond.’’
A national popular vote concept has been supported by voices as divergent as Howard Dean and Newt Gingrich. It could shift the emphasis of campaigns. Rosenthiel says it would lead to more campaigning in all the states rather than the dozen or so swing states that got most attention this time around.
If that is the effect of a national popular vote, that would be far better than what we have now.
