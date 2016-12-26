The Fraser, Wolfe and Romero era is ending

True public service takes commitment. Love of a community. Endurance. A willingness to work with others. And a keen understanding of the public interest.
Three women who made that commitment over decades, who were local political giants, are retiring. The departures of Democrats Karen Fraser, Sandra Romero and Cathy Wolfe end a distinct era of leadership in Thurston County. All three chose not to seek re-election; all leave good legacies.
County Commissioners Romero and Wolfe step into retirement today as their successors — GOP-leaning independents Gary Edwards and John Hutchings — are sworn in.
Fraser, a 24-year state senator, leaves her post in January when Rep. Sam Hunt is sworn in to replace her.
The trio of women served together in the Legislature for several years, all in the 22nd Legislative District; all three also led county government at different times.
Fraser helped shape the county’s land-use planning, which showed great foresight in the 1980s before the landmark state Growth Management Act. She also chaired a legislative task force that led to a management plan for the Nisqually River Basin.
Romero and Wolfe were at the county’s helm during the Great Recession, a rocky period for local governments that saw a narrowing tax base. Financial challenges delayed the opening of a new county jail, called the Accountability and Restitution Center. But Romero, Wolfe and then-new commissioner Bud Blake kept at it until working out agreements with Sheriff John Snaza to open the ARC in August 2015.
During the recession, county leaders made a few bad land-use decisions in Nisqually Valley and the south county. Actions to block a gravel quarry at Maytown led to a $12 million jury verdict against the county.
But Romero and Wolfe held the line against erosion of other worthy environmental protections. Their successors are clearly less knowledgeable of, or committed to, environmental safeguards, which bears watching in the coming year.
Wolfe and Romero also brought needed focus to South Sound’s naturally fractured response to the mental health and homelessness problems that afflict so many individuals and cities.
For a time, Wolfe chaired the county HOME Consortium, working to boost housing and services for the poor and homeless; she aided efforts to create the Quixote Village community for homeless adults; and she helped get a county treatment sales tax enacted in 2009. These were necessary, important steps that required vision and a good heart.
The opening of a mental health triage center next to the ARC in 2016 was the most recent achievement under Romero’s watch as commission chairwoman.
We are fortunate that Commissioner Blake is emerging as a leader on these issues.
Fraser’s legacy is long — including stints as Lacey major, county commissioner, member of the state House and then the Senate. Her bid for lieutenant governor fell short in the August primary, so her final elected role is as the Senate Democratic Caucus chairwoman. Her decades of work include women’s rights advocacy around the Equal Rights Amendment, getting state support for countless community programs, taking numerous steps to improve the environment, and guiding others.
Leaders from South Sound cities and the Thurston Chamber credit her with sharpening the focus of their legislative wish-lists so that other lawmakers would take their projects seriously.
Fraser got into public service the earliest, working as a legislative intern about 50 years ago before going to local government. Fraser won her first Senate term in 1992, the “year of the woman.”
But all three leaders were part of a surge of women in Washington politics during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Wolfe served as a member of House Democratic leadership before leaving for the county commission in 2000. Romero served on the Olympia City Council before going to the state House for 12 years and later following Wolfe to the county.
During the Fraser, Wolfe and Romero era, Washington ranked among the top states for women in a legislature.
As 2017 nears, we look forward, with hope, to see who steps up in our communities to fill the gap. The next generation of leaders is often found on city councils, school boards or other public advocacy groups.
Democrats Laurie Dolan and Beth Doglio, who were elected to seats in the state House this year, have already stepped up. They and others will surely learn from the examples our Big Three leave behind.
Karen Fraser, Sandra Romero and Cathy Wolfe deserve our communities’ greatest thanks for their service.
