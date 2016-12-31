OLYMPIAN AGENDA: priorities for 2017

NEW YEAR’S DAY in 2017 marks the start of something new at The Olympian. We are publishing our first community agenda on the Opinion page. It’s an outline of a few top issues we want to see our country, state and community deal with in the coming year.
In these times of perceived hidden agendas and mistrust of the media, it seems fair to put our editorial page agenda out where all can see.
What follows is not carved in stone, and readers are welcome to differ — of course, some of you already do and let us know.
The voice of our Opinion page remains entirely local — informed by its editorial writer, executive editor and, we hope soon, a couple of community members.
Our priorities for 2017:
K-12 FUNDING
Our state Legislature must act decisively this year to fully fund basic education in K-12 public schools, which is a state constitutional duty.
Teacher salaries are a huge missing piece, and we believe new state tax revenues are needed to replace the local voter-approved property tax levies. The state Supreme Court says these local tax subsidies for local districts are illegal because they favor rich areas over poor ones.
CARBON PRICING
It’s long past time for the world to put a price on carbon emissions from fossil fuels. Current practice in most of our country, and the world, is to shift costs to the public at large for rising and acidifying seas, extreme weather events, and longer fire seasons.
A fee — whether it’s a flat tax on the carbon content of fuels or a cap-and-trade system that lets companies buy and sell pollution credits — is essential. These can act as incentives to use and create cleaner fuels. We hold out little hope for our Congress or next president, but want to see our Legislature address this issue.
TAX REFORM
Our state and local tax burdens rank in the lowest third of U.S. states when measured against incomes. But our state relies excessively on sales and business taxes, which puts a higher relative tax burden on those who earn the least.
A small tax on capital gains exceeding $25,000 a year for individuals is one way to broaden the tax base at the top end.
ECONOMY AND ENVIRONMENT
We support strategies from Thurston County businesses and governments to encourage clean industries and value-added businesses in the region. This includes making the Port of Olympia's marine terminal worth public investments.
Whether it’s giving Puget Sound status as a waterway of national value, protecting local drinking water supplies from pollutants, or solving our community’s dilemma over the future of Capitol Lake, action is required. Our community must also make peace over Capitol Lake. Either return it to estuary, keep it as a lake, or create a hybrid solution.
HIGHER EDUCATION
Lawmakers must not forget higher education. South Puget Sound Community College must be able to grow, evolve and meet needs of local businesses. This includes SPSCC's new Lacey campus, its longtime work to prepare students for four-year college and careers, and its nascent partnerships with the port and Tumwater to establish a craft brewing and distilling center in Tumwater.
Similarly, we support stable funding for The Evergreen State College and encourage closer relationships between it and our cities and other colleges.
HOUSING AND THE HOMELESS
Olympia is finally adding market-rate housing units in its downtown, and we support our other urban communities as they bring life to downtown zones with new commercial and residential features. At the same time, our communities need to preserve low-rent units and expand the stock of transitional housing for the homeless and individuals needing shelter.
COURT AND HEALTH REFORMS
Our criminal justice and mental health systems are being reshaped so that people who commit crimes are held accountable but also encouraged – and helped – to turn their lives around. Those who are mentally ill need access to care and treatment. Both systems must keep evolving in ways that drive individuals to seek and achieve more productive lives.
Similarly, gains from the Affordable Care Act are in jeopardy in the new Congress. Our state and communities must protect the progress in reducing the number of uninsured families.
OPEN GOVERNMENT
There is no better way to run governments in the long run. Our local, state and federal governments must be transparent and held accountable for their actions. To that end, government records must be easily accessible to the public.
There are many other issues that we’ll take positions on in 2017. We invite readers to join the dialogue.
