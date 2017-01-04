Tribes, feds team up smartly on crime data

In a move that could save lives, the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI plan to share information from national criminal databases with more tribes than before.
The DOJ’s recent announcement expands a program begun in 2015 after Raymond Fryberg, who had a disqualifying conviction for domestic violence in Tulalip Tribal Court, was able to buy a firearm. His son Jaylen, 15, later used the gun to kill four classmates at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Snohomish County in October 2014. The teen also killed himself.
Fryberg would not have been able to buy several guns he possessed if the court’s information had been in the national system.
The Tulalip Tribes and Suquamish Tribe are the first in Washington to join the Tribal Access Program, which gives tribal authorities access to criminal history data and also allows tribal courts to upload their information. The system also lets tribes do background checks for emergency placements of foster children.
The Makah Indian Tribe on the Olympic Peninsula is among 10 tribes nationally that are joining the program this year. Training is included.
These are sensible steps that improve public safety and answer a longtime request by tribes. This program should be encouraged on a wider scale.
A public good gets useful second life
South Sound’s Intercity Transit agency gave away six high-use vans to nonprofit community groups recently. That marked the 13th year of a tradition that helps groups ferry clients to appointments or programs.
What’s good is that IT gives away the retired Vanpool vehicles through a competitive process. And the recipients are avoiding costs that are sometimes hard to meet for vehicles.
This year’s recipients includes Community Youth Services, which plans to use the 12-passenger van to carry certain school-age children to after-school programs.
The Boys & Girls Club of Thurston County has similar uses in mind for before- and after-school programs.
Also getting a van are Senior Services of South Sound, the Community Action Council, City Gates Ministries (to help people trying to get back into a job) and the Center for Lands Management (to carry volunteers to conservation projects).
NEA grant to help Washington Center
The Washington Center for the Performing Arts received a $10,000 national grant to help bring arts programming to less-served students. The Challenge America grant is from the National Endowment for the Arts and welcome help to the South Sound community.
The funds go to the Olympia art center’s Creative Connections program. In 2017 the program will connect students with BodyVox, a contemporary dance company, as well as Black Violin, a hip-hop chamber music group.
The dance group is in Olympia for a three-month extended residency at Avanti High School and also will hold workshops for students in Olympia. These are unique opportunities and may inspire students to go further in music and dance.
