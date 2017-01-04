Feds must police corruption in DHS

The nation must be able to trust those who protect our borders against drugs, illegal immigration and terrorism. Some federal officers have betrayed that trust.
A New York Times review documented incidents of bribery and other ethical lapses involving nearly 200 Department of Homeland Security officers and contract workers who accepted about $15 million in illicit payments over the past 10 years. While that number represents less than 1 percent of the DHS workforce, even one compromised officer can do tremendous damage to the nation’s safety.
In some cases, officers let immigrants and drugs into the country illegally, sabotaged investigations into criminal activity and passed confidential government information to drug cartels. The ethical lapses are blamed, in part, on increased overtures from drug dealers and human traffickers frustrated with tighter border security. But one wonders whether ethically challenged officers also would help terrorists who need intelligence information or travel documents.
To its credit, the government has acknowledged the problem, saying it has increased ethics training, hired more internal-affairs officers, put a former FBI agent in charge of Border Patrol activities and made employees aware of the possibility that they will be approached by unsavory characters.
Officials should consider steps such as frequent reassigning officers to different roles within an agency and to different parts of the country to prevent them from getting too close to the bad guys on their watch.
In addition, the government should consider more inter-agency teams, bringing together officers who don’t know each other for projects of limited duration.
