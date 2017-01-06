Drain what swamp?

Less than one week into the reign of the 115th Congress, we already have a pretty good idea about how the Republicans plan to use — or is it abuse? — their newfound power and authority.
One day before Congress officially returned to work, members of the GOP were already hard at work attempting to neuter the independent Office of Congressional Ethics.
The party’s plan backfired when the story exploded on social media. Soon after, Donald Trump took to his main — and perhaps only — form of communication, Twitter.
“With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority. Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.
Let us translate.
Trump agrees an independent board tasked with investigating the unethical behavior of members of Congress is “unfair,” but the timing of gutting the board’s power is not optimal, you know, right after all of those promises to “drain the swamp.” Maybe let’s wait a few weeks and try to sneak it through again.
The Republicans quickly dropped their plans.
If you had any doubt about how business would operate in under Trump and a GOP-dominated Congress, you now have your answer.
