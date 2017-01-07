The mother of all legislative battles

With a huge K-12 school-funding problem to solve, a gulf is still yawning between the Washington Legislature’s two political parties on how to get it done. That is why the legislative session that starts Monday is shaping up as the mother of all battles.
For starters, Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget proposal includes a more than $4.4 billion net increase in taxes in the short term and more in the long term.
Well over half of the new money would be used to boost the state’s share of K-12 public school costs in response to state Supreme Court orders in the McCleary case.
The court’s orders ask the Legislature to stop relying on local voter-approved, property-tax levies for basic education. The cost to replace local levies and fully pay local salaries could be in excess of $1.75 billion a year.
Although we have described Inslee’s proposal as an honest attempt at a conversation starter, it also is a bargaining position. He has staked out the likely high-water mark for public-school funding — without cutting programs.
Democrats on a K-12 funding task force have come in with a lower estimate than Inslee for the state’s next, and final, step toward full state funding of basic education.
But Inslee’s plan is the first that tries, as he puts it, to “finish the job” that began in 2013 with a series of sizable school-funding increases that already total more than $4 billion.
Republicans in the House and Senate are still unwilling to say publicly that new taxes are needed to satisfy the Washington Supreme Court. They also have shied away from saying how much new school spending is needed — or where cuts might come from if taxes are not raised. That should be read, we think, as a bargaining position — much like Inslee’s.
It appears some realism is at work for the GOP, which controls the Senate but not the House. Many legislators campaign on a perennially blunt, no-new-taxes platform, and these members still need to be briefed by senior caucus members who actually have taken a close look at K-12 costs and know what is needed to answer the high court’s contempt order.
Sen. Ann Rivers, R-La Center, who is a member of the K-12 funding task force, clearly doesn’t want the headstrong colts in her caucus to bolt out of the barn before they get the lowdown from a friend. She’s smart to wait a bit.
But Republicans must not wait too long. The worst thing that can happen this year is that the fight over schools becomes so all-consuming that other issues are forgotten.
There are vital matters to address: mental health reforms, new money to bolster the state’s court-sanctioned mental health system, ample funding for colleges and community colleges, saving the safety net if Obamacare is repealed by Congress, changes to the state law on police use of excessive force, new driver license options that comply with federal REAL ID law, climate change and a raft of others.
Top Democrats have laid down their cards and spoken critically of Republicans who have not. A solution, and good faith, requires that everyone join the table and put out plans.
A lot of good will and fresh doses of patience are also needed — on all sides.
Comments