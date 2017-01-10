Trump’s most powerful weapon

Who knew 140 characters could be so powerful?
A single tweet from President-elect Donald Trump can be the source of countless hours of news.
It can scare his own party into backing down from a vote to gut an independent ethics office.
It can send American car companies scrambling.
It can throw diplomatic relations with other major powers like China into a tizzy.
Trump uses Twitter to help him get what he wants.
We are not sure he realizes that tool could also be a weapon with dangerous ramifications.
When he was only a billionaire reality television star, his tweets were the butt of jokes.
As president-elect, he has to be taken seriously, as do his tweets. And he knows it.
Some, including The Washington Post, have called on Twitter to ban Trump.
Every word he types has potential consequences. If he can’t keep himself in check, Twitter may have to do it for him.
