Save Planned Parenthood

Republican efforts in Congress to cut funding for Planned Parenthood would diminish health care in this country, would be most damaging to middle-class and poor patients and, most disturbingly, are largely fueled by false accusations.
In recently passing a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the House of Representatives added an item that would cut federal funding for Planned Parenthood. This would be done largely by preventing Medicaid dollars from being spent at the organization’s 650 health centers across the United States.
Planned Parenthood long has been a target of conservatives because it provides abortion services. It is illegal, however, for federal money to pay for those abortions, and Planned Parenthood officials have said that 3 percent of the services they provide are related to abortion. The rest involve preventing unwanted pregnancies, reproductive health care, mammograms, education, HIV screening, and other items related to sexual health.
Republican efforts against Planned Parenthood have much to do with an ideologically driven crusade against abortion, the legality of which has been established and reinforced numerous times by the U.S. Supreme Court. That crusade gained steam in 2015 with the release of undercover videos that purported to show Planned Parenthood representatives selling parts from aborted babies. The videos were found to have been doctored in a misleading fashion, and investigations in several states found no illegal activity by the clinics.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson wrote to state lawmakers who had requested a review: “My office found no evidence to support these allegations or to indicate that Planned Parenthood is violating any state or federal law in the way it handles fetal tissue or performs abortions.”
Efforts to defund Planned Parenthood are petty and punitive.
In short, the persistent congressional attacks upon Planned Parenthood for providing a legal service are a classic example of abortion foes cutting off their nose to spite their face. The action would not improve health care, it would not save money and it certainly would not end abortion in this country.
