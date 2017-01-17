Much of Obama legacy needs to endure

President Barack Obama’s family packed up this week to leave the White House after a historic eight-year run. The Obamas’ departure is a cause for mourning for many but also a time of new beginnings — for the Obama family and for all Americans.
The Democrat, our first and only black president, still wins high approval ratings in polls. He led the U.S. through its worst recession since the Great Depression. The employment recovery has exceeded 11 million jobs and official jobless rates are at 2007 levels.
Yet few if any presidents since the Civil War were so completely savaged from the start of his administration by self-styled patriots who pledged to limit him each step of the way.
Despite it all, Barack and Michelle Obama brought high intellect, integrity, courage and a low-drama tone to the office. The true value of Barack Obama’s contributions to American history might not, we suspect, be fully recognized or appreciated for many years. By then, the current backlash against his policy preferences might have petered out.
Some forget the sense of chaos and economic ruin that landed when Obama took his presidential oath of office in January 2009. The economy was in a virtual free fall and more than a half-million jobs were disappearing each month across the country. The stock market’s value fell precipitously. Homes were being foreclosed upon and the stability of the financial system was in doubt.
The U.S. Senate and House struggled to pass a financial rescue package that slowed the bleeding and sustained at least a trickle of income for families suddenly flung out of work. Later reforms stabilized the financial sector, though most bad actors who spurred the crisis were largely never held to account.
Amazingly enough there were influential talk-radio hosts on the far right who openly wished for the president’s failure.
But while there were many incremental victories and some failures, big picture failure was not to be. Obama implemented our country’s first national health insurance program, the Affordable Care Act, which brought health coverage to more than 20 million.
Obama also issued financial help to a beleaguered U.S. auto industry, in effect saving not just General Motors but also supply chain businesses in the Midwest. The rebound of this industry has meant sales records for vehicles. A remarkable 75-month string of private-sector job creation continues, driving the national jobless rate below 5 percent, though black unemployment continues at twice the rate for whites.
In the civil rights arena, Obama embraced Supreme Court rulings that expanded the societal acceptance of sexual minorities — including recognition same-sex marriages. But racial minorities saw a regrettable erosion of the Voting Rights Act in other Supreme Court rulings that Obama and Congress were unable to fix.
Internationally, Obama gave a successful order to kill terrorist Osama bin Laden in Pakistan, and the terror group failed to land additional blows on U.S. soil. The Obama administration also helped craft a highly controversial multinational agreement with Iran to curb its nuclear program, but overall saw our nation’s influence limited in the Middle East.
Obama’s actions to pull back troops from Iraq were justified politically. He campaigned in 2008 on ending the war, and the Iraqis wanted the U.S. out. But the withdrawal opened the door for instability and an evil fruit in the guise of the Islamic State that inflicted savage attacks on Muslims in Iraq and Syria. Obama also kept our military forces mired in Afghanistan where Taliban zealots are on the rise again.
As the Mideast has blown up with unabated violence in Syria, Russia has stepped in to prop up Syria’s ruthless dictatorship, worsening a grotesque, global humanitarian crisis that sent millions seeking refuge in the West. China has begun flexing its muscles in the Pacific while U.S. efforts to engineer global trade agreements that might rein in Chinese influence in the Pacific have foundered.
At the end of this week, Obama’s role is transferred to Donald Trump, whose inauguration is Friday. The Republican president-elect confronts a troubled, divided country but a better America than Obama found. Whether Trump can do better as president is a very big question.
It is in the U.S. interest that Trump succeeds in spurring job growth. But we are skeptical of his skills and hope that any success he meets is defined by addition to — in other words, building upon without destroying — the essential gains of the Obama years.
Farewell, Barack Obama. You did good things. The nation will miss you.
