Two sides to safer roads

It has been a brutal winter, but perhaps no one has felt the harshness of the season more than the Washington State University family.
Three students recently died in vehicle collisions in Washington during the school’s winter break.
Two of those deaths occurred on Highway 26, a road that many would like to see improved.
A group primarily made up of WSU parents is leading an effort to persuade the state to make highways 26 and 195 safer. They believe modifying the roads – including adding additional lanes and a center divider – is the best way to save lives.
The group formed last year when two students died in a head-on collision.
Many say the responsibility falls squarely on the drivers, that accidents can be prevented by simply following the rules of the road, paying attention and checking the weather conditions before traveling.
In our eyes, both sides are right.
These highways weren’t designed for heavy traffic but for the rural communities they serve.
Two-lane highways are risky enough with light traffic and optimal weather. When they fill up in a snowstorm with students returning from winter break that spells trouble for even the most experienced drivers.
