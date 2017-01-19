Rain or shine, Trump is the president

The prospect of Donald J. Trump assuming the U.S. presidency is unsettling for many voters. But Trump’s inauguration takes place, rain or shine Friday.
Those who welcome Trump as a strong personality in the role of commander in chief may relish the festivities and rallies. Just as many won’t and are leery of what is next for America.
A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll found that 54 percent of those surveyed had an unfavorable opinion of Trump’s transition work. Just 40 percent had a favorable view, which compares with 79 percent approval for Barack Obama’s transition eight years ago, 62 percent for George W. Bush in 2001 and 58 percent for Ronald Reagan in 1981.
Washington state voters rejected Trump in favor of Hillary Clinton, and those unhappy about a Trump presidency are reacting in different ways, which is their right.
Sponsors of a Women’s March on Washington on Saturday hope to draw 200,000 people to the District of Columbia in support for health care, environmental protections, immigration reform and other issues. Smaller events are planned in Seattle and at the state Capitol in support of women’s rights.
At least four dozen Democratic members of Congress reportedly won’t attend the inaugural, including newly elected U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Seattle and Rep. Adam Smith, the Bellevue Democrat in Washington’s 9th district.
Jayapal said Trump’s recent Twitter attacks on a civil rights icon, Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, changed her mind and prompted her to avoid the inaugural in protest. Lewis had said that he didn’t view Trump as a legitimate president-elect in the wake of Russian hacking allegations, and Trump countered on Twitter by saying Lewis, a civil rights-era activist, was all talk, no action.
Smith is staying home to attend to constituent work.
U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, an Olympia Democrat from the 10th district, plans to attend — though he is disturbed by many of Trump’s statements. Especially galling to Heck was when Trump said he would not accept the election results — unless he won.
In a meeting with The Olympian Editorial Board this week, Heck called attention to an important point: In the U.S., transfers of power from one administration to the next are usually peaceful.
“I will attend Friday and be a participant in the peaceful transition of power,’’ Heck said. He’ll also be at the march for women the following day.
Since the election, Trump’s nominees for Cabinet posts are rightfully raising alarms across the country. Some nominees have had close ties to the oil industry or Russia. Others deny the scientific reality of climate change. Still others have questionable records on civil rights, have made questionable stock trades, or have fought against the interests of public schools.
The Senate has been holding hearings on the nominees and has a duty to block those who are less than fit to serve. But the election is over.
Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots, but Trump won the Electoral College, the one that counts.
Trump is the 45th president no matter how many people say “not my president.’’
It is time to wish the incoming president success in boosting the economy and protecting our nation’s security. And, it is time to also stand one’s ground for values and principles that matter to all of our communities — from health care funding to equal justice and environmental protections.
