Lacey road tax proposal is modest and fair

The Lacey City Council is doing something it hasn’t done in more than a decade. It is asking voters on Feb. 14 for a tax increase that will help keep up community streets and sidewalks.
Ballots are going into the mail in the next week for Lacey Proposition 1. It asks city voters to increase the city’s sales tax by 0.2 percentage points. This would increase the total state and local sales-tax rate in Lacey to 8.9 percent, up slightly from 8.7 percent.
The tax is predicted to raise between $1.6 million and $1.8 million a year. Funds would be earmarked for pavement and sidewalk repairs inside the city’s transportation improvement district.
It won’t add roads but will keep the city’s asphalt maintenance program in gear. Lacey voters ought to support it.
Many cities around the state have approved similar local taxes to augment their road and sidewalk funding since the Great Recession. Tumwater voters approved a similar sales tax for streets two years ago, and the Olympia City Council raised its local car-tab fee twice, bringing the annual fee to $40 for 2017. Thurston County has considered but not adopted a car-tab fee.
Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder and Councilman Lenny Greenstein say the measure is the first tax-request measure since a city parks tax in 2002. How to raise extra funds for repaving has been under consideration since about 2013.
Ryder and Greenstein argue there is really no other option. They can cut other services or let the street system degrade from what currently is one of the best in the state.
By raising the sales tax instead of car tab fees, Prop. 1 ensures that shoppers from outlying areas also pay for wear and tear they add to city streets.
Plus, Greenstein notes, the tax expires in 10 years. He and Ryder say support is strong from businesses and that the measure is endorsed by the Thurston Chamber.
Organized opposition hasn’t surfaced. But tax watchdogs Conner Edwards and Glen Morgan have written a statement against the tax proposal for the voter guide. In it they noted that a sales tax hits poorer people harder than rich ones, and they argued there is no guarantee the city will spend more on roads.
But that doesn’t invalidate the city’s arguments. First, roads are cheapest to maintain when resurfaced before asphalt cracks get serious. A square yard of road surface still in fairly good shape may cost $31 to recondition but that same area can cost $90 once the asphalt is starting to crack and break, according to city engineer Roger Schoessel.
A pavement condition index, used by public works officials to measure the state of streets, gives the average Lacey road a score of 84.7, which is very high. It means that 97 percent of road surfaces are in good or very good shape, Schoessel says.
Secondly, the reason Lacey’s streets are in great shape is that the City Council enacted an aggressive overlay program early in the 2000s, which diverted general city revenues into the road budget. The city is among the few that have done this, and until the Great Recession, the council diverted roughly $1 million a year into keeping up its $400 million worth of roads, according to Scott Spence, city manager.
By 2013 the city was tapping into reserves to pay for upkeep. The city’s budget no longer allows that fund diversion despite a growth in revenues, Spence said. The new tax would let the city boost spending on roads.
Almost a decade ago, the Legislature recognized the squeeze that local governments have faced. Cities and counties were given options to raise local revenues for streets and sidewalks. These included a $20 car tab fee that could be enacted by a city council vote, or a special 0.2 percent sales-tax if approved by voters.
Despite the overall good shape of Lacey streets, some are in poor shape or have low pavement condition ratings that will worsen. These include a stretch along Carpenter Road near 32nd Avenue, which is rated as poor or failed. Roads along Homann Drive near Pacific Avenue and along Willamette Driver near Hogum Bay Road are rated only fair.
No one likes to pay more in taxes. But the tax impact is relatively slight — about 2 cents on a $10 purchase. That’s about $25 each year for a family earning $50,000 to $60,000, according to city estimates.
Overall the approach taken by Lacey has been open, transparent and appears fair. It deserves support.
As Mayor Ryder said: People can pay now or pay more later.
Comments