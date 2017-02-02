GOP outrage changes

Republicans loved to complain about the federal government picking winners and losers under the guidance of President Barack Obama — that’s why the GOP base screams about Solyndra as often as it does George Soros, even though it is a safe bet the majority of those people have no idea what Solyndra is or why they should care about Soros.
Now that the GOP is in charge of the federal government and many states, that outrage about picking winners and losers appears to have evaporated.
Take, for example, a bill proposed by nine Wyoming legislators. The so-called “Electricity Production Standard” would require utilities in Wyoming to use only pre-approved energy sources — including oil, natural gas, nuclear, hydropower and coal — and penalize them $10 per megawatt hour whenever they use wind or solar to produce electricity. The proposal essentially bans utilities from solar and wind energy production.
Wyoming is the nation’s top coal-mining state, and also a producer of natural gas and oil.
The fossil fuel industry will reap the short-term profits and the people of Wyoming will lose in the long run. Wind and solar energy production will become less and less expensive, while coal will become more and more expensive — and that’s not even taking into account the associated environmental and health costs, which will be the most costly of all.
Comments