New voices are joining our Editorial Board

Two South Sound residents, Priscilla Terry and Dani Madrone, have joined The Olympian Editorial Board as community members for 2017.
While Terry leans to the political right and Madrone leans to the left, both have backgrounds and insights that should be highly valuable to readers of The Olympian.
In their volunteer roles, they will attend our weekly editorial board meetings during which we interview news makers and discuss current issues. Continuing a long tradition at The Olympian, we tap members of the community to help craft our editorial positions.
Priscilla Terry
Terry, 72, is “sorta” retired, as she puts it, from a long career in real estate that began with a real estate license in Mississippi in 1978. After moving to Thurston County, Terry co-owned Prime Locations, a commercial real estate brokerage, during 1988-2008; she still oversees properties she holds an interest in.
Terry was a co-founder of South Sound Bank, still serves on its board, and is a former president of the Lacey Chamber of Commerce. The rural Thurston County resident’s community work includes serving about 20 years on the community board of Providence St. Peter Hospital.
She has contributed her business perspective to land-use planning for Thurston County and Lacey, including the latter’s sign ordinance, and served on a Henderson Inlet watershed committee, the Puget Sound Action Team, a Thurston County tax advisory group, the county Economic Development Board and on the Capitol Land Trust’s advisory council.
Terry reads The Olympian and Wall Street Journal daily as well checking the New York Times and on public broadcasting reports. She describes herself as a conservative who questions everything she reads but who alters her viewpoint when facts warrant it.
Of note: Terry was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to a British mother and American father. She moved to Florida at the age of 18 for college, earning an English degree at Rollins College and later a master’s in landscape architecture from North Carolina State University. Before getting into real estate, Terry moved around the country with her husband Tom, a retired soils scientist who worked for Weyerhaeuser and is on the Capitol Land Trust board.
Dani Madrone
Madrone, 33, works as the Puget Sound recovery projects coordinator for the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission. Her job involves administering sub-grants, acting as liaison between tribes and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and collaborating with state and federal agencies.
Madrone described herself as a millennial, a single mother and someone who has “lived below the poverty line, only recently reaching a middle class status.” After moving to Olympia a dozen years ago, she “earned two college degrees, established my career, bought a home, and embedded myself in the local community.” She resides in the Northwest neighborhood of Olympia.
Previously Madrone worked as a planner for the Squaxin Island Tribe, managed a team of environmental educators through a grant at the Thurston ECO Network, served on the Olympia Food Co-op board, carried out education and outreach work for the Deschutes Estuary Restoration Team, supported the coordination of a capital campaign for SafePlace, and coordinated the Farms Forever event for South of the Sound Community Farm Land Trust.
Madrone reads The Olympian daily, keeps tabs on local land-use issues, and sometimes consults meeting minutes as she tracks port, city and county government actions. She has advocated for more urban density through the Olympians for People Oriented Places group and also has concerns about sea-level rise and local housing affordability.
Of note: Madrone grew up in Virginia and traveled around the country until calling Olympia home a dozen years ago. Her resume notes she was a National Science Foundation Scholar. Both of her degrees were from The Evergreen State College including a master’s in public administration. Her undergraduate work focused on advanced chemistry and sustainability issues.
BOARD NOTE: The Olympian has long invited community members join the Editorial Board for terms that typically run six to 12 months. Two newsroom staff members are on the board — Dusti Demarest, executive editor, and Jerre Redecker, newsroom team leader. (Redecker returns to the board after a nearly two-year hiatus; she handles columns and letters.)
Olympian editorial writer Brad Shannon, an Olympia native, has led the board since January 2015.
The Olympian is a community newspaper in the Sacramento-based McClatchy chain. Our editorials are decided and written locally, and all editorial board members live in South Sound.
The Opinion page is published in print and online editions each Wednesday through Sunday. Additional content is published online every Monday and Tuesday at www.theolympian.com/opinion.
We always welcome comment from readers in the form of letters, guest columns or phone calls.
