Palestrael? Israstine?

President Donald Trump seems to be having a difficult time getting his foreign policy engine moving.
To be fair, foreign policy is difficult. For one thing, it involves dealing with all those foreigners.
For another, their countries are all over the place and a lot of these obscure places don’t have any Trump businesses in them..
So when someone asked Trump on Feb. 15 about some obscure dispute on the other side of the world, you can understand why he might answer: “I’m looking at two-state and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like. I can live with either one.”
Of course, he was referring to Israel’s issues with the Palestinians, and whether each should have their own country, or whether Palestinian territories would just be absorbed into Israel, a total nonsolution for the Palestinians.
Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the U.N. and recent governor of South Carolina, was quick to explain what Trump really meant.
“We absolutely support a two-state solution,” Haley said after a United Nations Security Council meeting devoted to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“But we are thinking out of the box as well, which is — what does it take to bring these two sides to the table, what do we need to have them agree on?” she said.
And then, The New York Times reported, she suggested it was unnecessary and counterproductive for the Security Council to hold monthly meetings on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — or in her words, “obsess over Israel.”
Even those here who would like to see Trump succeed must be confused by the constantly changing messages from him and his team.
