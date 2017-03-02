Grocery Manufacturers earn additional sanctions

The flouting of Washington state campaign finance laws by the national Grocery Manufacturers Association just became a more costly error for the food-makers.
A Thurston County judge added nearly $1.1 million in court costs Wednesday to GMA’s sanctions. This is in addition to the record $18 million fine imposed in November.
Superior Court Judge Anne Hirsch found the group intentionally hid the source of $11 million in contributions to fight Initiative 522 in 2013. The measure would have required labeling of foods with ingredients made from genetically modified organisms, or GMOs.
The GMA has filed a notice of appeal of the original fine — the largest campaign sanction in state history, if not the nation’s. An Attorney General’s Office spokesman said GMA posted a bond to cover the fine while the case is on appeal.
The association, based in Washington, D.C., contends that its scheme to hide the identities of individual food-makers such as Coke and Pepsi was only a minor or technical violation of state law.
GMA was earlier able to get the court to strike down as unconstitutional the element of state campaign finance law that required out-of-state groups to first collect $10 contributions from at least 10 in-state donors. The court awarded GMA reimbursements from the state for its cost in that portion of the case.
In rejecting a broader assault on the law, Judge Hirsch found GMA acted as a political committee and should have registered as a PAC. A PAC is required to report individual donations by amount and name of donor.
Voters ultimately rejected Initiative 522, a year after GMA defeated a similar GMO-labeling initiative in California. Some donors to the anti-labeling campaign in California faced public criticism and reported boycotts. This led GMA to create a “Defense of Brands” account to which members would pay a special assessment but conceal their identities to the public.
After AG Bob Ferguson accused GMA of illegal actions, and before the election, the group voluntarily identified its donors.
Clearly our state attorneys understand the rules. Judge Hirsch does, too. Will GMA?
Rights for women pregnant by rape
Rape is a terrible crime. Those women who survive a rape, become pregnant and then give birth are truly brave.
But should such a person then be required to co-parent the child with the attacker? We think not.
That is why House Bill 1543, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Beth Doglio of Olympia, makes sense. There are mechanisms to terminate a parent’s rights in these cases, but the bill would make it easier to do so.
The bill sets up a court process that lets a rape survivor seek a restriction of parental rights by showing evidence such as the father’s conviction for a sexual assault that could cause pregnancy or “clear, cogent and convincing” evidence. The court could order genetic testing, and the hearings could be closed.
HB 1543 passed on a vote of 94-2 in the House this week. No one testified against the bill at hearing. Its chances of passage in the Senate are unclear; a companion measure, SB 5321, did not get a hearing.
In an era when women’s reproductive rights are under attack, and some lawmakers want to deny abortions to survivors of rape and incest an abortion, it makes sense to assist these survivors of sexual assault from further trauma.
Discrimination is discrimination
The state Supreme Court issued an important ruling on discrimination recently. It said the state’s anti-discrimination and consumer protection laws applied in a case involving a Richland florist who didn’t want to make floral arrangements for a gay couple’s wedding.
Barronelle Stutzman, owner of Arlene’s Flowers, claimed she had a First Amendment right to deny service to the same-sex couple. The state argued she was bound by the anti-discrimination law to serve the customers as she would other betrothed couples.
All nine justices signed the opinion crafted by Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud, who saw Stutzman’s actions as discrimination disguised as a claim of religious liberty.
Stutzman’s argument was that floral arrangements would utilize her “imagination and artistic skill to intimately participate in a same-sex wedding ceremony,” and this ran counter to her beliefs.
Yet she admitted in depositions at the lower court level that it would not be an endorsement of atheistic or Muslim belief systems if she sold flowers for a wedding of persons with those beliefs.
Other states have pending cases involving others who refused to cater to same-sex weddings that are now legal across the land.
Though lawyers with the Alliance Defending Freedom say they will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, this case should be closed.
Comments