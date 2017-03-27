Political parties see generation gap widen

A quick look at events in Washington, D.C., offers all the evidence one needs about America’s political divide. Whether on health care, Supreme Court appointments or Trump administration investigations, Democrats and Republicans remain locked in their positions — despite an expressed desire by Americans for the parties to work together on finding solutions to the nation’s problems.
Especially put off by partisanship is a young generation of Americans, many still in high school, who are just now getting engaged in the political process. A March 11 Yakima Herald-Republic story chronicled their involvement in putting together online petitions, speaking up at City Council meetings and taking part — even organizing — protests and rallies.
Just as the archetypical left-wing activist of the ‘60s and ‘70s hardly reflected all baby boomers, those of high school and college age aren’t uniformly in one camp. The 2016 presidential campaign of Democrat Bernie Sanders may have garnered energy and attention from this group, but it didn’t get all their votes. Their issues of concern span the political spectrum and reflect those of all generations: a lack of good jobs, affordable higher education, rising national debt and climate change policy are key.
It’s worth noting that a major concern lies in today’s unseemly partisanship. Many young observers believe the major political parties have become too polarized and don’t reflect the views of most Americans.
That perception is hard to dispute. In the last presidential campaign, the major parties offered a choice between two flawed and unpopular candidates. On so many issues in D.C., Republicans and Democrats are doubling down on mobilizing their increasingly hardened and narrow political bases — whether the outcome benefits the country at large appears to be an afterthought or happy accident. Not so long ago at the federal level, officials would put aside partisanship, compromise and agree to a consensus to arrive at solutions. That seems a bygone era.
It is not so bygone at some levels. In Olympia, Democrats and Republicans in recent sessions have made real progress on making higher education more affordable and in funding transportation. There is consensus that the state must comply with the state Supreme Court’s McCleary ruling on school funding, though no doubt partisan sparks will fly before the Legislature finally comes to agreement.
Meanwhile, those citizens who are put off by partisanship can find plenty of outlets in groups that advocate various causes. And those who want to make a difference in public office can look to the many nonpartisan elected positions on city councils and school boards. Most towns also have unelected positions on boards and commissions that play a key role in developing and implementing policies. These are all solid ways to gain experience in government and establish a track record should the participants decide to seek higher office.
Younger voters are now starting to form their political allegiances, and once a voting habit is established, it can last for a lifetime. Our political parties would do well to pay attention to younger voters’ concerns before the generation opts for “none of the above” or different parties altogether. This step toward parties’ self-preservation just may — by happy accident — take us on a path toward more responsive and relevant government.
