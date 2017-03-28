Everyone can do a bit for spring air

Spring has arrived, and smoke from wood stoves should die down soon. In the down side, smoke from yard debris fires is likely to increase as rains let up and homeowners tackle the winter’s mess in earnest.
That is why we are sharing a few suggestions from the Olympia Region Clean Air Agency. Your family and neighbors may breathe easier.
First, outdoor burning is strictly off limits for residents inside Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Yelm, Tenino, Rainier, Grand Mound and Bucoda, as well as their urban growth areas.
Burning of household trash anywhere is illegal and subject to fines of up to $14,915. Barrel fires are also prohibited because the contents don’t burn cleanly.
However, outdoor burn piles smaller than 4-feet in diameter are allowed in rural areas with a permit from Oct. 1 to until July 14. The yearly county ban on outdoor fires is in effect from July 15 through Oct. 1. Additional restrictions can be declared by fire officials and the state Department of Natural Resources due to wildfire risks.
For those who burn outdoors, ORCAA urges fires with dry materials. The agency offers burn permits free of charge via its website (tinyurl.com/m5m7yxm) or by calling 360-539-7610, according to Fran McNair, executive director of the air-monitoring agency. The agency monitors air quality in Thurston County and five other Olympic Peninsula counties.
A better solution is to grind up limbs for yard mulch, haul yard waste to a green recycling station or use recycling options offered by the local trash hauler. Thurston County’s drop-off is at the Hawks Prairie waste recovery center; Olympia’s drop-off for city residents opened early this month off Eastside Street. Both sites charge fees.
Wood smoke continues to contribute significantly to air pollution in the region, according to McNair and her staff, who met recently with The Olympian Editorial Board. State data on air pollution sources show wood stoves, fireplaces and fireplace inserts produce by far the most particulate matter that is linked to respiratory problems and aggravation of asthma and other breathing troubles. That led ORCAA to declare a ban on nonessential fireplace and wood stove burning for three days in January.
For many there is no substitute for the primitive warmth of a hot fire. Switching to a certified stove or natural gas fireplace that burns cleaner is a good idea. ORCAA also recommends planning ahead by seasoning green wood for eight to 12 months. Those buying firewood from vendors can check it for dryness using a moisture meter or by knocking a couple of pieces together to see if they give a hollow sound rather than a thud, ORCAA spokesman Dan Nelson says.
The freshness of spring is here. It’s a pleasure to breathe it in deeply. A few smart actions make that easier for everyone.
