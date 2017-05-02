Keep corporate hands off our internet

In these divisive times, when people are irrevocably on one side of the fence of political issues, it is good to find a cause that everyone can get behind.
Net neutrality could and should be one of those causes.
The U.S. Court of Appeals has decided it will not rehear a case challenging the government’s rules on net neutrality.
Recently FCC Chairman Ajit Pai stated that he wanted to undo the Obama administration’s rules that prevent internet providers from blocking or slowing internet traffic.
Like many who are now the leaders of important agencies under the Trump administration, Pai wants to reverse any and all of President Barack Obama’s policies.
The basic goal behind strict net neutrality rules are that they’re meant to keep the internet open and fair, where online content is treated equally.
That means services like Netflix cannot pay for faster streaming speeds, and internet providers can’t block other sites or apps.
The FCC is expected to appeal the decision, which could take this case all the way to the Supreme Court.
With the Supreme Court bench now mostly conservative, the future of net neutrality is worrisome.
But this really should not be a liberal or conservative issue.
All of us rely on the internet in some way every day. We must ask ourselves if we really want companies to decide what we can and cannot use the internet for.
Even for people who hate government overreach, it seems government rules are the best way for us to have the internet the way we like it.
Comments