No government shutdown, for now

It’s a big and sudden relief that the U.S. Congress has a plan this week to avoid another government shutdown. A little stability is good for the federal government, upon whom so many millions of Americans depend for Social Security checks, health coverage and ongoing protection against foreign enemies.
News reports from Washington, D.C., indicate that a $1.1 trillion budget compromise is poised to pass both the House and Senate with bipartisan support. This budget authorization, which runs through September, will provide federal agencies with a steady source of funds for the next five months while averting terrible cuts President Donald Trump was seeking in important programs.
Big wins for the Northwest include $2.5 billion for cleanup at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation and $28 million for Puget Sound cleanup efforts. The latter was completely chopped out of the initial Trump budget that sought to carve more than 30 percent from the Environmental Protection Agency. Also blocked was a $65 million cut to Pacific Coast salmon recovery work that benefits salmon runs all along the West Coast and Puget Sound.
The stopgap budget in some ways just delays the fight that pits conservative Republicans in the U.S. Senate and House against even more conservative ones. But for now the agreement pays for a multitude programs that deserve to be funded, such as women’s health care provided by Planned Parenthood clinics.
The proposal also does not repeal tax credits needed to keep the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, functioning.
The budget agreement also shuns Trump’s call for a down payment on construction of a massive, costly wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. But it does give the president some new funds for the military buildup he is seeking.
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., hailed the benefits for the Evergreen State in the compromise. She noted it provides year-round PELL Grants for college students who attend summer classes.
Murray said the grants become accessible in the 2017-18 school year, benefiting an estimated 16,000 students in our state. Those attending school year round would see their grant benefit increase by an average of $1,650 per year, Murray said.
There also is $34 billion for the National Institutes of Health, which faced cuts under Trump’s plan. There are smaller amounts for homeless programs, veterans programs, ports, women’s health programs, agricultural research, and biological and environmental research that are important to the Northwest.
It’s likely too much to hope that Republican and Democratic moderates are going to hold the fort. The hard-right House Freedom Caucus is backing a new Obamacare repeal bill that likely would be disastrous for those who have pre-existing medical conditions or who struggle to pay premiums for health insurance.
Still, in this era of lowered expectations for Congress, it’s fair to say that any big disaster averted is a big victory.
In the case of the budget, it’s a firm step in the right direction. We will await the final vote and then celebrate a little.
