Trump repays debt tothe NRA

The National Rifle Association, effectively an arm of the Republican Party, was especially active this past election, ensuring the first election of a reality TV star to the White House.
The NRA, according to The Washington Post, spent more than three times as much to help Donald Trump in 2016 as it did on Mitt Romney in 2012. It also bested the Russians in spreading lies about Hillary Clinton, who in their view was going to continue President Barack Obama’s mission to disarm all law-abiding citizens while making it easier for criminals — especially radical Islamic terrorists — to get guns.
For that, Donald Trump had a simple message when he spoke during the lobbyist group’s annual leadership forum Friday.
“You came through for me, and I am going to come through for you,” he said.
Now, exactly what Trump will do for the NRA remains to be seen. During his first 100 days or so in office, our new president has had a difficult time following through on promises, like labeling China a currency manipulator, fully repealing and replacing Obama’s health care law and developing a plan to defeat the Islamic State group within 30 days of taking office.
Trump, while making no specific pledges, told NRA members that he will “never, ever infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms. Never, ever.”
For its part, the NRA has indicated Trump should focus on “protecting gun rights, expanding gun rights and getting rid of legislation and gun rights restrictions in this country to make the Second Amendment more powerful than it ever has been before.”
Hasn’t that all been accomplished by the NRA’s puppets in statehouses across the country and at the Capitol in D.C.?
Comments