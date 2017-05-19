US AG stuck in past

Usually, history provides us lessons and teaches us how to avoid making the same mistakes.
Unfortunately, when it comes to the issues of drugs and the criminal justice system, our country’s attorney general did not seem to learn from decades of evidence that the war on drugs declared by President Richard Nixon in 1971 has made things worse.
Jeff Sessions is directing federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against suspects, including mandatory minimum sentences. That spells bad news for those accused of drug offenses.
Sessions, who appears to be sent straight out of the 1980s, does not seem to understand that the war on drugs is widely considered to be a failed policy.
That is, unless he considers putting an alarming amount of young men — particularly black men — behind bars for relatively low level nonviolent drug crimes a success. This is a reversal of Obama-era policies that told prosecutors to avoid heavy sentences for such crimes.
Sessions believes cracking down on drug crimes will also alleviate what he thinks is a scourge of violent crimes in the country. But it should be pointed out that violent crimes have fallen 50 percent between 1993 and 2015, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Somebody needs to push Sessions into the 21st century.
