Kids need surer hand up from troubled homes

It is not uncommon for families to need a hand up from neighbors, civic groups, churches or government. There are critical times when government is best suited for the job.
One example is when state Child Protective Services steps in to pull a neglected child out of a dangerous home. And then caseworkers place the child into the safe, caring hands of a relative or foster family.
Nearly 9,000 children are receiving out-of-home care in 2017 through placements made by programs inside the mammoth state Department of Social and Health Services, according to state data compiled in March. Of those, 398 children were in Thurston County.
But child-welfare advocates say the safety net isn’t working well enough for these kids or families. Caseloads in the child welfare system are too high. Foster parents are discouraged. Kids with early life traumas are not getting help they need to succeed later in school. And kids in the juvenile justice system need help with early traumas that steer them toward the wrong side of the law.
A state blue ribbon panel studied this thorny issue last year. Its conclusion: Break up DSHS and move its children, youth, family and justice programs into a separate agency that is linked directly with education programs.
The panel issued a 74-page report in November called “Improving the Well-Being of Washington State’s Children, Youth and Families.” It calls for an agency mission that is “centered on child safety, early learning, and the social, emotional and physical well-being of children, youth and families — supporting and strengthening families before crises occur.’’
Democratic Rep. Ruth Kagi of Seattle and Republican Sen. Steve O’Ban of Lakewood sponsored bills with bipartisan sponsors at the request of Gov. Jay Inslee to create the prevention-oriented agency. Kagi’s House Bill 1661 has been approved three times by the full House on strong bipartisan votes. It is now in limbo in the Senate while budget talks drag on.
The “new” agency would actually be a merger between the decade-old Department of Early Learning, which has successful programs that target the needs of children from birth to age 5, and two major functions of DSHS.
Initially only the Children’s Administration division, which has less than 2,600 of the roughly 18,000 employees in DSHS, would be merged with Early Learning. The division of Juvenile Rehabilitation, which oversees youth offenders in state custody and employs more than 750, would be moved along with an office of juvenile justice during the second year.
O’Ban thinks the restructuring can help the state build a more positive agency culture that is focused on helping children and families get healthy and succeed. He reports hearing that DSHS staffers and managers worry about getting blamed or sued when things go wrong, and he fears this overshadows the real mission.
Others including Kagi see a “punitive environment” with overburdened caseworkers responsible for too many children.
Benjamin de Haan, executive director for Partners for Our Children and an associate professor at the University of Washington’s School of Social Work, says there are potentially 7,000 visitations set up each week in Washington to bring a parent and child together after interventions by the state.
Though waits for visits are supposed to be limited at three days, many are longer than three weeks — and in a third of cases the parent doesn’t show up. These delays are very hard on kids and the system gives too little consideration to what the child is going through. But de Haan told The Olympian Editorial Board last month that an innovation in a Spokane program used Uber and other transportation help to boost parental attendance — and engagement — by 38 percent.
A restructuring of state government agencies costs money and there’s no guarantee of results. But this shift in agency structure looks like a smart tactical move that could foster the innovative thinking de Haan, Kagi and O’Ban are seeking.
The cost is estimated at about $9 million for the first two years, then about $12 million in each following budget cycle. Additional funding is needed to add 50 caseworkers to handle Children’s Administration cases, according to Jon Gould of the Children’s Alliance advocacy group.
Budget writers in the Legislature are at work in a second special session trying negotiate a solution for the state’s unconstitutional K-12 funding system. These negotiators must not forget the lives of children outside of the classroom. To succeed in school, a child must be fed, clothed and — if not truly loved — reared in a stable and caring environment.
This is the right time to be changing the culture of agencies in the front lines of helping kids and troubled families get healthy — inside and outside of school.
