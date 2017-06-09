Words of wisdom for graduates
June 09, 2017 7:38 PM

Congrats graduates

The Columbian

It is that time of year when students are acknowledged for their accomplishments and given a gentle shove toward the next stage of their lives.

To this year’s graduates, we offer meaningful words worthy of a meaningful accomplishment:

▪  “In the end, we are our choices. Build yourself a great story.” — Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder.

▪  “Sometimes life hits you in the head with a brick. Don’t lose faith.” — Steve Jobs, Apple co-founder.

▪  “It is impossible to live without failing at something, unless you live so cautiously that you might as well not have lived at all — in which case, you fail by default.” – J.K. Rowling, author.

▪  “Listen once in a while. It’s amazing what you can hear.” — Russell Baker, writer.

▪  “There will be blind alleys and one-night wonders and soul-crushing jobs and wake-up calls and crises of confidence and moments of transcendence when you are walking down the street and someone will thank you for telling your story because it resonated with their own.” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, playwright.

▪  “Do what you love at least a little bit, and if you have to do something else to support what you love, do it.” — James Franco, actor.

Congratulations and best of luck to all of this year’s graduates.

