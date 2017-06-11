Bureaucracy and fancy titles may not fix this problem

It is an encouraging sign to see Washington State University and President Kirk Schulz respond swiftly to recent racially charged incidents on campus, particularly a racist video that began circulating online last month.
Yet, we cannot help but feel disappointed the university chose a route that is too often taken in situations like these.
It chose to create more bureaucracy.
WSU earlier this month decided to select an external review board, create more committees and introduce a new associate vice president position to assess the university’s systemwide efforts toward diversity.
Campus diversity offices will be aligned under one person, and the committees will address various campus climate issues.
What does all this mean in the long run? Well, we’re not sure. On paper, they’re supposed to help create a more welcoming environment at WSU, but we have to wonder if fighting racism with bureaucracy is going to have the tangible effect they hope for.
WSU also said there is a need for training in university policies regarding free speech, discrimination and harassment, such as a peer-to-peer mentoring program.
This has the potential to be a more effective method of fighting ignorance and racism than adding more committees and creating more administrative positions.
All the committees and student groups in the world will not persuade everyone on a college campus get along. They won’t influence the entire student body to respect each other’s diverse backgrounds and worldviews. And they won’t be the silver bullet that ends racism, homophobia or sexism.
It is unfortunate, but there will always be that person who wants to share his hateful ideas with others by, say, making a racist video and putting it online.
That is why training and education are valuable solutions. If and when another student commits a racist act on campus, students should be equipped intellectually and emotionally to deal with it.
How should they respond? Where can they turn? What is the difference between hate speech and free speech?
And just maybe, that same education will influence the most ignorant students to change for the better.
