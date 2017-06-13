New hope for replacing Thurston’s ‘icky’ courthouse

The prospect of replacing the Thurston County Courthouse is no longer as dim as it seemed last Election Day.
That’s not to say it’s going to be easy to get there.
State Rep. Laurie Dolan, D-Olympia, was able to get a bill passed in the Legislature that gives Thurston County new options for financing a project that could cost over $175 million and as much as $200 million.
That’s a sizable investment, and paying it too quickly means high annual costs that could crowd out other needed county investments. House Bill 1344 opens the door to financing such a project with bonds over a 25-year period, which is much more favorable than the nine-year limit under current law.
All of South Sound’s lawmakers voted for the bill, which gives the county more leeway if commissioners decide to ask voters in November 2018 to authorize bonds that pay for it.
Commission Chairman Bud Blake, a political independent and conservative, is working to make something happen. John Hutchings, another independent who was elected to the commission last year, has been open to ideas while leery of costs.
The other commissioner is Gary Edwards, the former Republican sheriff-turned-commissioner. He has sounded skeptical about any project, especially one downtown.
There are security concerns and leaks as well as aging mechanical systems in the three-building complex. Even Hutchings said during the campaign that the courthouse complex is “icky.”
The county has hired a project manager to oversee development of a proposal. Blake thinks public-private partnerships can pare costs. That is worth exploring, although long-term ownership of a building is likely to pay off better for taxpayers if the courthouse is to be used long term.
The other option is a costly remodeling of the hillside courthouse built in the 1970s. That courthouse was always a bit out of the way.
It makes sense to look for a courthouse site that is centrally located for county residents. A port-owned site in downtown Olympia has been snapped up for other development, but the downtown or near-downtown should not be ruled out.
“Although the price tag for a new courthouse continues to go up, the cost of maintaining our current inadequate structures is also going up pretty dramatically,” said Superior Court Judge Carol Murphy, who along with District Court Judge Brett Buckley has been advocating for a new complex in downtown Olympia.
It’s going to take a lot of work to assemble a good proposal. There are major logistics to work out such as how to manage court hearings if the courthouse is even further from the current jail, which commissioners located years ago in a Tumwater industrial park.
Cost is a major factor in what can be achieved. But it would be a shame to repeat the errors of the past and choose a site that is cheaper but less convenient. Those few bucks saved may ultimately be spent coping with a poor location.
