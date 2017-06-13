Hunters cry wolf on pack numbers

On April 11 a sorry excuse for a human being shot and killed a rare white wolf inside the boundaries of Yellowstone National Park in Montana.
The park initially offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person who poached the 12-year-old animal, but after a GoFundMe account was started, that reward has topped $24,000, according to The Associated Press.
At some point the perpetrator will likely brag about his deed, and his “friends” will be tempted by such a large reward, even if they think the only good wolf is a dead wolf.
Such killings of wolves — which are much more common and unreported outside of the park and throughout the Northwest — should not surprise us, as hunters and ranchers have long had an irrational hatred toward the predators, mostly due to intentional misinformation campaigns by groups like Idaho For Wildlife.
Unfortunately, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials plan to rely upon those same hunters and ranchers to track wolf populations throughout the state in the coming years. The department recently announced a plan to begin using a model that uses hunter sightings to provide a count of the number of wolves in Montana. They say this method will be cheaper and provide more accurate results.
Similar counts in the past, however, have resulted in population estimates well above those conducted by Wildlife and Parks wolf specialists. In 2014, for instance, the model estimated there were 892 wolves in Montana, while wolf specialists put the number of wolves at 554.
Accurate numbers are critical in properly managing wolves and ensuring the species’ success throughout the Northwest, and it is illogical to expect ranchers and hunters – many of whom have never been shy about expressing their desire to eradicate the species from the map – to provide accurate counts.
