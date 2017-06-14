Gender surgery not topic for debate

Pullman Regional Hospital announced this past week they are accepting comment in the form of letters, emails and an open board meeting about plans to perform gender reassignment surgeries on-site.
Let’s talk about why someone’s choice to undergo gender reassignment shouldn’t be up for public debate. Take this time to discuss how everyone has the right to control their own body without fear of public scrutiny.
PRH, as a taxpayer supported agency, is clearly trying to get ahead of any potential backlash for performing such a hot-topic procedure by allowing community members to voice their opinion. This is respectable.
But to the individuals in our community or the surrounding area who would travel to Pullman to undergo such procedures, it is disrespectful to put their choice up on the public chopping block.
We understand not everyone agrees with the idea that an individual can be born anatomically a male or female but in their heart, mind and soul, believe they were meant to be the opposite.
But we do not understand how it is up to the public to decide if they can or cannot choose to change their body to match those deep feelings.
If the individual opting to go under the knife feels it is right for them, is willing to pay the bill and undergo the physical pain following, who are we to stop them?
Public meetings are not held when a hospital begins performing other elective surgeries.
