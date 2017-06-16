Testimony was first-hand

If you didn’t know any better, you would have thought it was March Madness all over again.
Americans packed into bars with their friends to watch the spectacle on TV or they streamed it at their office.
But it wasn’t the popular NCAA basketball tournament that millions of people were watching. It was the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
It is a good sign that so many people watched the testimony play out live. Because afterward, the 24-hour news networks did what they always do with these things. They took the information and spun it to appease their core audience.
Those who rely on Fox News found out Comey’s testimony was not the dagger to the heart of the Trump Administration as critics had hoped, and the POTUS remains vindicated of any wrongdoing. Those who rely on MSNBC rehashed the “bombshells” that Comey dropped and their suspicion of the White House’s connection with Russia grew even deeper.
Both networks broadcast the same testimony, heard the same speech, and yet came away with different conclusions.
What is unique is that many people chose to watch the testimony themselves, as it happened. Hopefully, this allowed people to form their own opinion about the issue, without the spin.
