Something to say? We have just the role for you

The Olympian’s editorial page is inviting volunteer guest writers to join our 2018 Board of Contributors. If you are someone with a lot to say and can get it down in words, you should get in touch.
As the run of writers who joined our Board of Contributors early this year comes to a close, we’re throwing open the gate for a new team. Our goal is to stimulate intriguing conversations in the South Sound region.
Given a chance to write a newspaper column once every six to eight weeks, what would you write about? Are you liberal, conservative, something else? What section of our South Sound community would you seek to represent?
You may be a state worker, student, issue advocate or neighborhood activist. You also may have a special insight or knowledge from your profession. Your passion may be education, the environment, healthcare, the economy, or spirituality. You might be a small business person who wants the public to understand the role of entrepreneurs and small business in Thurston County.
Your perspective is valuable. The best contributors focus their writing on local matters, or the way local events fit into the national and international context. They offer solutions to problems facing the community and the region.
If interested, please send us a self-nomination today. There's no form to fill out. Here's how to apply:
▪ Send The Olympian a cover letter with information about your educational and occupational background and any relevant ethic background. Tell us why you want to write a newspaper column. Include any particular area of expertise or passion, your political philosophy and mention any writing experience.
▪ Provide two writing samples of no less than 600 words on current topics.
▪ Send your self-nomination letter and writing samples electronically to: bshannon@theolympian.com, putting "Board of Contributors" into the subject line.
We want to hear from you soon. The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8.
EDITORIAL BOARD: In a similar vein, we’re looking for a pool of diverse community members to serve on The Olympian Editorial Board later in 2018. This community-member role requires weekly attendance at board meetings. Members help shape our editorial positions.
Our board typically meets at 11 a.m. each Wednesday. During election season the meetings are much more frequent and can fall on multiple days, but usually mornings.
Current community members Priscilla Terry and Dani Madrone have agreed to keep serving during our transition in the early months of 2018 to a new downtown Olympia location. We’ll issue another call for writers — if still needed — once we’re moved and settled.
If interested, please send us a self-nomination letter. Describe your background and philosophy and tell us what you’d bring to board discussions. Send your email query to bshannon@theolympian.com and put "Editorial Board/community member" in the subject line.
Comments