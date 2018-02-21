New Board of Contributor writers debut today

Please welcome Holly Reed to our Board of Contributors for 2018.
Reed is one of nine South Sound residents selected to write for our all-volunteer board. As guest columnists each will take a turn every nine weeks or so throughout the year. Reed’s first column runs today in the print and online versions of The Olympian’s Opinion section.
Currently an Olympia resident, Reed has a degree from Saint Martin’s University, was born in Yakima, raised in an interracial family, lived in Texas, South Carolina and Yelm, and spent time in Germany. Her interests range from local history to issues dealing with the environment, diversity, and examining the challenges of poverty. She is also a mother of two students in Olympia schools, a military veteran who met her husband in the Army, and works as a freelance writer.
The rest of our 2018 board members are listed below. Their columns will appear in print and online editions of The Olympian typically on Thursdays.
Never miss a local story.
Max Brown – He is a former chair of the Olympia Planning Commission and works for state government in the Results Washington agency that measures performance. Brown grew up in South Sound, now resides in Olympia with his own family, and is a student of the Olympia downtown, homelessness and land-use issues in the region.
Last fall, Brown ran for Olympia City Council but lost against an appointee. He sees an “identity crisis” in which city policies can be in conflict with community values or goals – such as limiting growth while caring about affordable housing.
Jordyne Watford – She has lived in the Northwest for five years and is taking a break from teaching in the preschool and elementary grades. Watford, a Lacey resident, is well-traveled having lived in the Virgin Islands, North Carolina and other states while growing up. Her college studies were in psychology and English.
Watford wants to write about diversity-related topics in our community and brings perspective as a racial minority.
Susan Woodward – She is a former journalist who reported for papers in her native Australia as well as the Los Angeles Times and Chronicle of Higher Education. Woodward now works in communications for MultiCare Health System, the nonprofit health network based in Tacoma.
Woodward brings a keen interest in climate change and is getting involved with South Sound groups devising effective responses to the problems caused by human-driven global warming.
Edwin Pole – He is a Florida native who retired from a long career as an engineer who did work with the Apollo 11 launch team, worked 25 years with IBM and Intel, and now lives in Lacey.
As a Libertarian for some 40 years, Pole brings a different viewpoint than traditional conservatives or liberals. He has a natural love of research and is back for a second year on the board.
Katie Rains – She has served as executive director of GRuB, the Olympia-based nonprofit also known as Garden Raised Bounty. It is devoted to community health and education work based on farm and garden projects that involve youth, veterans and others.
Rains is a Yakima native, previously served as founding director of the Washington Free Clinic Association, is co-chair of the South Sound Food System Network and intends to write about topics at the intersection of wellness, education, healthcare and food.
Lynne Geller – She is a retired from a long career in writing and water programs at the state Department of Ecology. She taught writing at many levels including South Puget Sound Community College.
Geller said she wants to focus on education and environmental issues and bring her experience translating the jargon of those worlds to readers.
Kit Gertje – Kit is a South Sound native, a graduate of The Evergreen State College and an AmeriCorps volunteer working with SideWalk. The latter the group is working to solve some of South Sound’s homelessness issues.
Gertje is a transgender man, has written on gender issues, and would like to focus on homelessness, poverty, and the intersections of race, ethnicity and gender.
Terry Oxley – He is a conservative and retired from 32 years with Puget Sound Energy. He also has 32 years of experience in the military reserves and has lived in South Sound since 1997.
Oxley has interest in history and politics, is thoughtful and is back for a second tour of duty on the board. An Oregon native, his background includes work as an environmental planner and park ranger in Oregon.
Comments