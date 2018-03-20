Bus service overdue in northeast Lacey

Intercity Transit has begun addressing a bus route issue that has long vexed the northeast shoulder of Lacey.
A new route is under consideration by the transit agency to serve the growing commercial center north of Interstate 5 and near Marvin Road.
Hundreds of people work in warehouses and other businesses, including a call center as well as Providence St Peter Hospital Clinic. Giving those employees and clinic patients more ways to travel to work and medical services via a dedicated bus route is overdue.
Though the new IT route would run along Willamette Drive and through the Meridian Campus district that has warehouses, it would not provide service to residential areas to the north. One can hope that expansion to residential areas will follow soon.
Never miss a local story.
Expanding service in both commercial and residential areas was a big issue last fall for several candidates for City Council.
The opportunity to shape Route 62A so that it links other areas with the commercial zone emerged almost by accident. A consultant was studying ways the regional transit agency could keep its buses on schedule, and the new route was a byproduct.
IT has been aware of this serious lack of service for several years now, and it is high time bus service to the area begins.
Comments