Tumwater leaves no doubt on fireworks ban

Voters in Tumwater were wise - and decisive - in their vote to uphold the city ban on personal use of fireworks during the Fourth of July holidays.
More than 60 percent of voters in Tuesday's special election opposed Initiative 1, which sought to repeal a City Council-approved ban. The ban took effect in December and followed the citywide advisory vote in 2016 that was decided by just 78 votes.
Besides erasing several city restrictions on fireworks sales, the repeal would have taken away the fire chief’s discretion to unilaterally ban fireworks during extreme, dangerous weather conditions. It was backed financially by the fireworks industry.
Vote tallies last week showed more than 63 percent voting against Initiative 1, marking a clear victory for public safety.
It lets Tumwater join Lacey and Tumwater as South Sound jurisdictions that ban all personal use of fireworks. The uniformity should help all three city fire departments get out a consistent message that fireworks are completely banned in their jurisdictions this summer.
Because so-called safe-and-sane fireworks are permitted in rural areas and in some smaller cities as well as Tumwater, there can be confusion.
We encourage Tumwater leaders to follow up with the other cities. A strong regional message might discourage some of the illegal fireworks use that is sure to come - even with a ban.
The initiative defeat does end a certain tradition in Tumwater that more than a third of voters wanted to hang onto.
Fireworks have been one way some residents have displayed their patriotism on the Fourth of July. Tumwater also has a July 4 parade.
But the ban should reduce fireworks injuries and result in fewer brush and roof fires. It also means more peace and quiet for veterans whose stress disorders are aggravated by fireworks and for pets that get frightened out of their minds by fireworks explosions.
Also, this is not the end of fireworks in the cities. Civic groups offer professionally managed fireworks events in all three of north Thurston County’s cities every July.
These public displays occur on July 3 in Lacey, July 4 in Tumwater and a week later at Lakefair in Olympia.
That ought to be enough.
Comments