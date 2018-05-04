May Day lessons keep coming for Olympia

An expected rash of May Day vandalism in downtown Olympia was merely postponed by a day this year.
A group of masked individuals waited until after dark Wednesday to smash windows at the US Bank branch and other sites along Fourth Avenue. The damage included broken storefront windows, damaged parking meters, and graffiti sprayed on buildings. The outcome was disappointing.
On May Day itself, police were prepared. They kept a strong presence in the city core that proved effective in deterring the vandals.
Still, some two-dozen individuals, who also hid their faces, had showed up in the yard of Mayor Cheryl Selby on May Day evening to menace her.
Fliers left at the scene of Selby's South Capitol home depicted the mayor with arrows through her head and criticizing her views. There was a reference to the mayor's “pro-business agenda.”
“Eat your pheasant, drink (your) wine. Your days are numbered bourgeois swine,” the fliers said.
No wonder the miscreants kept their faces covered.
The intimidation caught Selby by surprise, coming so soon after the weekend Arts Walk celebration and Procession of the Species that had enlivened downtown a few days before.
There was “all the positive energy and the joyful hopefulness of Arts Walk and the Procession … then the ugly bullying that happened last night in my front yard," Selby said Wednesday, a few hours before the downtown vandalism spree.
"Wow," Selby added. “I’m still trying to process it. It’s obviously very personal. They meant to bully.’’
A website for self-styled anarchists had encouraged “decentralized” acts against capitalism on May Day. The call to action might explain the broken glass door at a Lacey branch of Wells Fargo Bank early Tuesday.
The targeting of the mayor was a step further over the line. Selby formerly owned a high-end clothing store near the Farmers Market. But it is absurd to hold her up as the face of capitalism gone off the rails.
The May Day protests are a regular event here. Putting police on the street was a good idea. And so were individual efforts by businesses such as US Bank to cover windows with plywood.
Police arrested about nine people after the 2017 violence. The public should help police identify and prosecute this year's culprits, too.
