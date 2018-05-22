Tougher limits (still) needed for gun ownership

Gun massacres of children and adults keep occurring too often in U.S. school houses and other public places. The killing of two substitute teachers and eight students in a Texas high school last Friday was only the latest reminder that guns are too dangerous to ever get in the wrong hands.
The Santa Fe, Texas, shooting remains under investigation, but it’s been widely reported that the 17-year-old male suspect used a shotgun and revolver that belonged to his father.
What sensible father leaves guns unsecured in the home where an unstable teen can grab them?
Texas courts will prosecute the shooter. The father needs scrutiny as well for leaving open a door to mass murder.
In Washington, we’ve had a few school shootings and tightened our laws on gun ownership. The larger lesson here is that more can always be done.
Securing schools against intruders is one strategy. But our laws also need clear consequences for those who own guns, fail to secure them and then watch them used in horrific killings.
A good start on that was House Bill 1122, which proposed a felony reckless endangerment charge for anyone leaving a firearm unsecured where a child ultimately used it to injure or kill another person. An amended version passed on a party-line vote in the House Judiciary Committee but failed to go further during any legislative sessions of the past two years.
The Texas shooter did not employ a semi-automatic rifle, which has been the case in many mass shootings. But we still need a higher age limit for owning these military-style weapons.
The individual right to bear arms is protected in the 2nd Amendment but that does not guarantee a right to own firepower better reserved for trained soldiers or police.
Sen. John Braun, a Lewis County Republican, called on Gov. Jay Inslee last week to order a special legislative session in August so lawmakers could act before the new school year. He identified a bill that he and Democratic Sen. David Frockt of Seattle had crafted for mental health funding.
Their bipartisan proposal would let the state issue up to $500 million in bonds to pay for mental health treatment and facilities. This idea to keep improving the mental health system is worthy of careful consideration, because the state’s frayed mental health system is under repair after years of neglect.
But attacking mental illness in isolation from gun culture and other social factors is not a sound approach to preventing shootings, according to a 2015 research report published in the American Journal of Public Health.
Making it harder for unfit persons to obtain guns is the key and complex. It means background checks, tough limits on who gets which firepower, and how much firepower is reasonable.
That is why Braun should work with his own party to find Republicans willing to support incremental limits on gun owners that are linked safer outcomes.
Frockt, a backer of gun control bills including a higher age limit to buy assault rifles, says he would join Braun in special session if there was such support.
Braun made a mistake early this year when he and two other South Sound senators, including Democrat Tim Sheldon of Potlatch and Republican Randi Becker of Eatonville, voted against a ban on bump stock devices for guns that ultimately was signed into law. These devices were used by last year's mass shooter in Las Vegas to let his semi-automatic weapon fire faster.
A legislative task force is now under way to look closer at gun violence in our state. There is a case to be made for waiting on its recommendations, which Gov. Inslee’s spokeswoman has said the Democrat is doing.
Voters may not wait for legislators to act. A ballot initiative backed by the Alliance for Gun Responsibility reported this week it has $1 million contributions each from Microsoft-co-founder Paul Allen and venture capitalist Nick Hanauer's family to help it put Initiative 1639 on the fall ballot.
I-1639 proposes a 21-year age limit to purchase semi-automatic firearms, firearms training, stricter background checks for purchasing assault-style weapons, and penalties for those who do not adequately lock up their guns.
A recent study by a University of Washington researcher found that in 63 percent of homes in this state guns are not kept locked or unloaded.
The Legislature had its chances to act. It also did not pass a House Republican bill to improve reporting of gun incidents by students.
We have to think Braun and his colleagues on both sides of the aisle know they blew it. The best atonement is good-faith work that leads to action.
