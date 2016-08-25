Good lessons from hateful vandalism inTenino

Graffiti that targets people based on race or ethnicity is an ugly thing in any community. How we respond says more than what vandals can ever say.
This has rung true whether it was a defaced statue at Olympia’s Jewish temple last year, which drew a supportive demonstration, or the writing on the home of an African American family last weekend in Tenino.
Racist slurs have no place in our South Sound community, and people who live here and embrace that belief are quite willing to back up their values with deeds.
So it is that we cheer the work by volunteers in Tenino last weekend who painted over racist slurs and “KKK” that were spray-painted on the home of Marvin Phillips’ family. It took less than a day for two-dozen volunteers to show up and paint over the damage.
Businesses also want to help. Northwest Chevrolet in McKenna was in the process of repairing the family’s truck, which also was vandalized. Other dealerships also offered to help the family, including Sumner Chevrolet in Pierce County.
Tenino Mayor Wayne Fournier said the nasty messages sickened his community, and that rings true in Thurston County’s larger cities, too. Heidi Russell helped rally the response using the Facebook page for the Thurston County Youth Football League and Tenino youth football.
Phillips is a truck driver who moved to Tenino with his wife and five children last year. He told The Olympian he doubts the Ku Klux Klan was really involved in defacing his home while the family was away on vacation.
Importantly, Phillips still wants to open a bakery in his new hometown.
Whatever impact vandals hoped to achieve, it’s clear we live in a generous Thurston County community that understands hate is a sickness and won’t let its ugly fruit stand — even for a few days.
