Thankfully Sheriff Snaza is pulling through

Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza awakened Monday from a medically induced coma and was recovering from critical injuries he suffered last week in a motorcycle wreck in Montana. This was excellent news.
Snaza’s Harley Davidson went off an embankment along Montana Route 200 on Aug. 23. The impact punctured his lung, lacerated a kidney and his tongue, broke his left arm and damaged his right hand.
The 51-year-old sheriff had surgery to fuse a bone in his neck last Friday. The Sheriff’s Office reports he is able to move his legs and fingers.
Snaza was not wearing a helmet, which Trooper Steve Gaston of the Montana Highway Patrol said “probably contributed significantly to his injuries.’’ Helmets are mandatory for motorcycles in Washington but optional for those 18 and older under Montana law.
On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said Snaza had awakened and was no longer using a ventilator to assist his breathing. Snaza also was described as able to communicate with his family in spite of a “severe laceration to his tongue.” These are very welcome signs.
Snaza had been airlifted to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Thurston County sheriff’s Lt. Tim Rudloff said that doctors had been backing off the sedation since Saturday and that Monday was the first day Snaza was lucid. Rudloff also said testing so far points to Snaza escaping neurological damage. This is also excellent news.
It is too early to know how full the sheriff’s recovery will be. Rudloff described the prognosis as day to day.
Snaza’s decision not to wear a helmet surely raises questions in the minds of South Sound readers. But the time to address that is when Snaza’s recovery is more full and certain. For now he needs the fullest support of his community.
The outpouring of support for the sheriff, who was elected in 2010 and again in 2014 as an Independent, has been as impressive as it is deserved. Our community is blessed with strong leadership in its law enforcement agencies, and we’re pleased that in these challenging times for policing that our community is showing robust support for our sheriff.
Get well, John.
