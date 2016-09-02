Clinton plan has merit

Hillary Clinton made one of the most consequential announcements of her campaign on Monday. The Democratic presidential nominee released a wide-ranging mental health strategy — and, unlike much of what she has proposed this election season, it has a real chance of becoming law.
Congress has over the past several years put serious effort into reforming the federal government's mental health efforts, producing — but not yet passing — a slew of bills with bipartisan backing.
Clinton and the lawmakers most seriously working on these issues agree on many worthwhile things. First and foremost is treating mental health with the same priority as physical health.
The big-ticket item in Clinton's plan is $5 billion for community health centers providing substance abuse and mental health treatment as well as traditional medical care, which jibes with elements of reform initiatives emerging from Congress. Clinton also proposed pumping up the budget for basic scientific research. , Democrats and Republicans have often been able to agree on funding basic research such as this.
This is not to say that all sides are in agreement. A major hurdle to passing any mental health reform law is the inevitable disagreement over where the funding for it would come from.
Still, Clinton's focus on the issue is warranted and welcome.
