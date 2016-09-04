EpiPen price gouging is just latest example

Heather Bresch, the CEO of pharmaceutical company Mylan, is being portrayed as heartless as Cruella De Vil – for 18,931,068 reasons. That’s the dollar amount of her total compensation for 2015.
Bresch has been leading Mylan as it has raised the price of its EpiPens (used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions in emergency situations) from about $100 for a pair seven years ago to $600 today. Bresch’s compensation went from $2.4 million in 2007 to nearly $19 million in 2015.
Public outcry over the price hike for the lifesaving product has gotten Congress involved and now has Bresch on the defensive.
“Look, no one’s more frustrated than me. I’ve been in this business for 25 years,” Bresch said in an interview on CNBC. “ … My frustration is there is a list price of $608. … There are four or five hands that the product touches and companies that it goes through before it ever gets to that patient at the counter.”
Really, nobody is more frustrated than Bresch? Not the parents who can’t afford an EpiPen for their children who are highly allergic to something that could cause anaphylactic shock? Not the parents who did come up with the $600 but now don’t have enough cash to pay the household bills?
Come on. The only thing Bresch is frustrated about is the public uproar that has led to her public vilification.
In the wake of the public relations brouhaha, Mylan announced a new plan to provide up to $300 in coupons from the current $100 offer. In addition, Mylan is now planning to release a generic version for about $300.
That is still expensive. And it seems to be too little, too late.
“Offering a meager discount only after widespread bipartisan criticism is exactly the same tactic used by drug companies across the industry to distract from their exorbitant price increases, as our investigation has shown repeatedly,” said U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. “Nobody is buying this PR move anymore.”
Nor should they.
When CEOs of drug companies are hauling down millions and millions of dollars a year while needed medicine has become too expensive for average Americans to afford, change is needed.
Earlier this year Congress went after Big Pharma because other pharmaceutical manufacturers increased the price of their drugs 50-fold, claiming that was necessary to make a profit.
In 2015, for example, Turing Pharmaceuticals spent $55 million for the U.S. rights to sell a lifesaving medicine called Daraprim and then raised the price from $13.50 to $750 per pill.
And another company, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, bought two drugs and then raised their prices by 525 percent and 212 percent.
The documents show Valeant “identified goals for revenues first, and then set drug prices to reach those goals,” Cummings said in February.
This can’t continue. The greed must stop.
Comments