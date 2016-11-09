Thurston County’s homeless children can be helped

National Hungry and Homeless Awareness week is November 12-20 this year. In the U.S. the average age of a “homeless person” is 9 years old. The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction reports over 1500 students in Thurston County identified as homeless. Help Us Move In (HUMI) is kicking off the week with a free benefit concert, where all donations will be matched and 100% help children in our community.
HUMI is celebrating 16 years of helping over 1300 children from 550 families in Thurston County to escape homelessness. In partnership with the Family Support Center, who identifies and provides services to families experiencing a housing crisis, HUMI’s average cost per child is $153 to move a family HOME. Through the month of November, every dollar raised will be matched, so your $153 helps two children in need!
The recently closed Out of the Woods family shelter contributed $10,000, which HUMI doubled to offer a $20,000 Matching Challenge for our community to continue helping children become homeless no more.
Join us 1 p.m. on November 13 at First United Methodist Church of Olympia (1224 Legion Way SE) for a free benefit concert featuring selections from Phantom of the Opera and celebrate HUMI’s sweet 16th with us!
If you are unable to attend the concert and would like to support the efforts, visit us at helpusmovein.org or send donations to be matched through November to 855 Trosper Road SW, Suite 108-399, Olympia 98512 or contact Sarah Scherer 360-890-1174 with questions.
