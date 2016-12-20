Olympia should have more downtown parks

Parks and playgrounds would be great things to have a few more of in downtown Olympia. We do not have very many parks downtown, and the ones that we do have don't have many activities or playgrounds in them. We should have more playgrounds, and places that you can play sports. It would also be good to have more places downtown like Sylvester Park, which doesn't have a playground or many activities, but is still fun to go to. Olympia could use spaces that are not serving any purpose right now to put parks in. We have a lot of playgrounds and parks in other parts of the town, however, it would be good to have more of them downtown. Parks and playgrounds are a great way for a lot of people to have fun, so it would be nice to have more of them in downtown.
