SafePlace re-affirms values in community

SafePlace is an organization committed to ending violence. As such, we feel it is important to reaffirm our values, to ourselves and our community, in light of the recent election dialogue.
We have worked in Thurston County for over 35 years, serving sexual and domestic violence survivors and their families. Our commitment to anti-racism directs us to assess how we can align our actions with our values, examine our own privilege, and be an ally to under-served and marginalized communities.
SafePlace knows that when hate crimes exist; sexual assault will follow. To help stop this violence, it is important to take this moment to reaffirm our commitment to standing in solidarity with individuals and families who are Muslim, immigrants, Native American, and people of color. We will stand by individuals and families who are LGBTQ and those individuals who are disabled.
We value all women; no disclaimer needed. We recommit every day to being an organization that acknowledges all oppression is inter-connected, and our work is to elevate the voices of those most impacted by injustice. We invite you to stand with us to combat racism, sexism, queerphobia and xenophobia in our community.
