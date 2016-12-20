Get out this holiday season

When thinking about the holidays, most people will tell you about the warm fire, hot cocoa, presents, and the snow, however many forget about one important thing – physical activity!
During winter there are many ways you can not only stay in shape, but also have a great time. A few include skiing, snowboarding, sledding, going on a hike, taking a bike ride, or just walking your dog to your local park.
Unfortunately, there aren't very many ski slopes near Olympia, but if you're willing to take a couple hour drive over the mountains to either White Pass or Chrystal Mountain, it will definitely be worth it! If you aren't into driving all that way, there are plenty of awesome trails to explore near Olympia.
Some of these include LBA Park, Capitol Lake, Watershed Park, and Priest Point Park. These hikes usually take around half an hour to an hour depending on which routes you are taking, but are all super fun to go on with your friends and family.
So what are you waiting for? Get a head start on your New Year's resolution today!
Comments