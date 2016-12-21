Electromagnetic warfare training not suited for forest

The people who appreciate the beauty of our national gem, Hoh, need to submit a letter of opposition to the US Forest service by Jan. 6.
Not only are towers for war games drafted to be built as a permanent installation, mobile units have had permits for the past four years without public consent. I feel sorry for the 5,000 residents who endure growler jets overhead. Tolerating the noise with headphones in your home would be horrible. EMF warfare will affect all biology.
Dr. Martin Paul of WSU has published peer reviewed papers on the subject. Low frequency non ionizing emfs cause harm.. WiFI,cell phones and blue tooth harm the voltage gated calcium channels in our bodies. Migratory patterns, nests, reptiles, microbiology,not to mention a child that runs off in the forest after a dog may not recognize a taped off military test with frequency directed jamming stradegies set.
Please get the public awareness raised to put time aside for this Pacific Northwest treasure.
