Retired military officers will hold Trump in check

Let me start by saying, I didn’t vote for Donald Trump. My reason for not voting for him is simple. I spent 23 years as an army warrant officer defending our country and I don’t believe, in my heart of hearts, that our president-elect is fit to be commander In chief.
He’s got a hair trigger vindictive nature, and that alone should raise a red flag for even his staunchest supporter. However, I don’t agree with one point currently being made in many news articles. That is, the fear of some, to Mr. Trump’s appointing retired military officers to his cabinet. The articles I’ve read fear that these men will again lead us down a path to war.
Let me remind you, it wasn’t a military officer who led us into war some 15 years ago, a group of civilians leading this great nation did that. I guarantee you, those men now nominated to serve this president-elect, know all too well the horrors of war and believe me, they are the last people who want to go down that road again.
