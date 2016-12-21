A sign we live in a great community

In our involvement with Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington, we are constantly reminded of how wonderful our community is and how giving people can be.
A sweet little, almost-4-year-old girl and her family went to Disney World on Dec. 19. We met with them before her trip at the Olympia Hands On Children’s Museum. It was a very special day for her and her wonderful family.
The people at the Children’s Museum were amazingly accommodating. The wonderful people from Albertson’s donated a cake and the little girl has a big sister who is in Chi Omega sorority at WSU and big sister and her friends put together a wonderful backpack full of wonderful things for this little girl to enjoy now and on her trip to Florida.
Thanks to all those really cool people for helping this sweet little girl and her family enjoy a day when they got to dream about the upcoming wish coming true.
