Teen volunteer appreciates libraries

I’ve volunteered at the Olympia Timberland Regional Library since the summer before sixth grade. Through my 85+ service hours working there, I’ve really learned to appreciate the library, even when I don’t have a shift.
At least once or twice a week, I ride the bus from my school to the library and do homework, read, or go to programs like Teen Book Club. I’ve bought books from the Friends of the Library book sale, written reviews for their Tumblr page, run programs for kids and teens, and enjoyed a multitude of other things the library has to offer.
I am entirely grateful for a safe, warm, sheltered place where we can all go. On many occasions it’s been pouring down rain, hail, sleet, or even snow, but there’s always the sanctuary of the library, offering comfy chairs and tons of books. I got my first library card when I was six, and have since used it hundreds of times. One of the greatest privileges we have as Olympians is access to such a wonderful library system.
Some people might say that libraries aren’t important anymore, since we have the internet, but libraries still are gathering places that bring our community together. Everyone who works at the library really cares about what they do and understands that they contribute to a vital part of our wonderful community. Please thank a librarian the next time you go in.
Comments