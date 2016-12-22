Our town and people are so beautiful

One should never look away and forget the pressing problems that our world faces. There is so much controversy and disagreement in America. It’s always very hard to step back and enjoy everything that is beautiful about the world. Yes, I know that it might seem cheesy, but our town is so incredible. You can just walk down the street and make a new friend. Some people take this for granted, but not every town is so kind.
Take a step back. Look past the disagreement. I am not saying abandon it completely! All I’m saying is that, being an eighth grader, I have starting to see our world from the politics point of view. I am lucky to still be young enough to realize that there is still a magical wonderland out there as well.
Take a moment to view the world as your five-year-old self would. Isn’t everything so much more beautiful! Yes, I know that it can be be hard when you’re in an intense conversation about fracking or pipelines or presidents, but just step back and think to yourself, “self, this person that you’re talking to, is just that. A person. They have ideas that may not line up with your moral beliefs, but they are still perfectly valid.”
Remember, the town that you live is paradise and the people there are just as beautiful.
Comments